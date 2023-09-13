Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast Reflect on Their Final MCU Appearances

It's been said time and time again Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time the current iteration of the team appears on screen together. That much was the focal point of the film throughout much of its marketing, and the cast and crew with the feature were very candid about the secnario on the press tour. With the behind-the-scenes Marvel Studios Assembled documentary of the film now streaming on Disney+, the cast had one last time to tell movie-goers how much the franchise meant to them.

"It's a little sad but it's also joyful," Sean Gunn said during the feature. "I mean, who gets to do this, you know? Who gets to make something that audiences seem to love and that we can feel proud of and know that we put our hearts into it?"

Zoe Saldana added, "To live within the Marvel Universe has been nothing but a treat. It's a part my legacy that I will so proudly take on with me."

Both Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista attributed the movie with helping launch their respective film careers.

Gillan said, "This whole experience has enriched my life in so many different ways. It was the first big movie that I'd ever done and how lucky am I that it was as good a movie as Guardians of the Galaxy was? Not only that, but I was given this incredible character that I got to explore over the course of six films."

"It's the end of a journey for me because this started my career," Bautista concluded. "It launched my career and it changed my life."

The official logline: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming Disney+ and available for purchase wherever movies are sold.