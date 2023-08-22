Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms It Was His Choice to Introduce SPOILER in Vol. 3

It was all James Gunn's idea to introduce a live-action version of Phyla-Vell during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was both a finale and debut, simultaneously featuring the last time the most popular iteration of the team appeared on-screen together while also giving movie-goers an all-new Guardians squad by the time the credits stopped rolling. One member of the new team is a character called Phyla, played by Kai Zen. The MCU's version of Phyla-Vell, one of the most interesting Guardians characters in the comic book source material, James Gunn says it was all his idea to bring the character to live-action.

"Mine," the filmmaker said while responding to a fan on Threads asking about certain requests studio executives made have made during the production of the film. "I don't recall Marvel having any requests."





Will the Guardians return?

Though it's all but guaranteed the film franchise will return given it's one of Marvel's most popular, Gunn himself has confirmed Vol. 3 is the very last time this exact line-up will appear together barring any major changes in the future.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn confirmed last year. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." Gunn added, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

The official logline: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming Disney+ and available for purchase wherever movies are sold. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gunn's next big project as we learn it!