Dynamite Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Fan Poster Teases Inevitable Arrival of Adam Warlock

✖

Sooner or later, Adam Warlock is going to make his long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, helmer James Gunn has previously said the character might not even be in Vol. 3. Even then, that's not stopping MCU faithful from putting the character in dynamite pieces of fan art for the threequel. The latest fan poster comes from Instagrammer @marvefx, who imagines a star-studded Vol. 3 complete with Adam Warlock, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and even Kraglin (Sean Gunn) in a starring role.

You can see the epic poster below.

Even though the Jim Starlin-created character had a massive role in the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War storylines that inspired both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the character wasn't included in either of the record setting blockbusters. According to screenwriter Christopher Markus, that was entirely by design — the movies were already jam-packed with talent and characters the way it was.

"...we didn't introduce Adam Warlock, because it's a massive backbend and you practically have to make an Adam Warlock movie to introduce him," he previously revealed last year. "He just can't walk onscreen. So, there was a brief moment where we were like, Ehhh..., and then we were like-- [He points to the movie's poster.] We have that many characters already! And then there were others we couldn't use. Like, Silver Surfer would have been useful, but we can't touch him. Currently."

Much like what we saw in Vol. 2, Adam Warlock is of the same race as Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) and it would look like the MCU will adapt at least that much, whenever the character manages to end up appearing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently has no release date. The first two films in the franchise are now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Warlock will be popping up in Vol. 3? Let us know why or why not either in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.