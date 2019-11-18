James Gunn Clarifies Adam Warlock’s Status for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Since the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, most fans of the lovable space pirates assumed Adam Warlock would be appearing in the threequel. After all, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) name-dropped the character in one of the movie’s many post-credits scenes. But, as filmmaker James Gunn says, that might not be the case. During a Q&A session with his Instagram followers, the fan-favorite filmmaker reminded fans he’s never confirmed Warlock was a character that’d actually end up appearing. “I never said Adam Warlock was in the movie,” Gunn clarified.

At one point, the team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame wanted to add the character into the movie to to make it as comic-accurate as possible, but ultimately passed due to story reasons.

“…we didn’t introduce Adam Warlock, because it’s a massive backbend and you practically have to make an Adam Warlock movie to introduce him,” scribe Christopher Markus previously revealed. “He just can’t walk onscreen. So, there was a brief moment where we were like, Ehhh…, and then we were like– [He points to the movie’s poster.] We have that many characters already! And then there were others we couldn’t use. Like, Silver Surfer would have been useful, but we can’t touch him. Currently.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

