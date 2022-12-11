Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Comments on Lady Gaga Casting Rumor

While it's been confirmed Lady Gaga will join the world of DC thanks to her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, there has been increasing speculation she could also soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been long-standing rumors one Lady Lylla (as voiced by Gaga) would debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, rumors that ended up being confirmed when the first teaser trailer for the threequel showed the character hugging Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Gaga's name was missing from any credits entirely, however, and James Gunn has now answered whether or not the singer will be voicing the character.

In an Instagram post for the teaser, the filmmaker was asked if if the person who voices Lylla has a name that "stars with Ga and ends with Ga," something Gunn quickly debunked by saying, "It does not."

Fans were quick to point out it could be a ruse as Gaga could be credited by her real name on the project, Stefani Germanotta. Though best known for her singing career, Gaga became a breakout acting sensation thanks to her performance opposite Cooper in 2018's A Star Is Born, a reason why many think the singer should be voicing Rocket's love interest in the first place.

Vol. 3 is largely set to focus on Rocket, showing movie-goers where the character came from and origin story.

"[The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special] is also very, very different than Volume 3 because Volume 3 is a really a very emotional movie," Gunn previously told us. "And it tells this story about Rocket and where he came from and where he's going, and how that ties into everybody else, and the end of this iteration of The Guardians." He continued, "So, doing this goofy thing like once every four days, and then going and shooting four days of Guardians Vol. 3, and then going back, it almost created a lot of whiplash. But it was also almost like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special days were like snow days, you know? Those were the... that was recess. That was fun!"

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

