Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn Reminds Fans the Movie Is Probably His Last With Franchise

It would appear James Gunn's time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end – or, at the very least, and end with the corner of the movie world that helped transform him into a household name around these parts. In an Instagram Q&A Saturday afternoon, Gunn revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is probably his last movie with the franchise. Though he made sure to point out the future is never set in stone, the filmmaker said his time on Guardians will "probably" be over with Vol. 3. Not just that, he also double-downed on the fact it will also likely be the last movie with the current heroes that make up the team.

"It's probably my last one," Gunn wrote. "And probably the last with the current team. But you never know!" So you're telling us there's a chance?

Gunn hasn't been shy answering fans questions during his time as a director of Marvel Studios. Last September, he also seemed to confirm that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the only Guardians feature he had his eyes set on at the time. Then, this April had revealed he had no current plans to do a fourth film in the franchise, signaling a threequel that will tie up any loose ends involved with the fan-favorite characters.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in a separate Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."

Though Gunn and Marvel are both keeping plot details under lock and key, Guardians star Karen Gillan previously said the third feature is the best of the trilogy.

"I don’t know exactly," Gillan says of a potential production start date for the movie. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+. Guardians 3 has yet to set a release date.

