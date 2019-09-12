James Gunn Says He’s Ready For “1 More” Guardians of the Galaxy Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and, to no surprise, it seems it will be his last movie with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The original plan was to make a trilogy with these characters as they inevitably overlapped with a pair of Avengers movies and he is now fulfilling that layout.

Gunn was asked on an Instagram post exactly how many Guardians of the Galaxy movies he is ready to direct on a post featuring himself beside other Marvel Studios directors. “1 more,” Gunn responded. Of course, there is no way to know for sure if Gunn will change his mind down the road and work with Marvel Studios again or make a fourth movie with the cosmic band of misfit heroes. For now, he is only ready to head up one more movie as was always planned.

Moving forward, Gunn will work with Warner Brothers on their DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad. The movie will start filming next month in Atlanta and is slated for release on August 6, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but can’t begin production until Gunn has wrapped his efforts on The Suicide Squad.

Details for Guardians Vol. 3 have yet to emerge but fans are expecting the likes of Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Mantis, and Rocket to be dealing with the fallout of Avengers: Endgame and tracking down a Gamora most of them are unfamiliar with. It is unclear whether or not Thor will factor into the movie as he was last seen aboard their ship.

