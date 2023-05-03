Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt Addresses Star-Lord's Most Emotional Scene

There has been no doubt in the minds of Marvel fans that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be a heartbreaking affair. The first two films in James Gunn's space opera trilogy were already pretty emotional, but the promise that Vol. 3 would be the end of the story has everyone preparing for tears. This became especially true after the Guardians trailers featured a glimpse of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill screaming and crying in agony, looking as though he's losing a friend.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn't out in theaters yet, so the context of that scene is still a mystery. We don't know if that scene is the death of a Guardian, but we do know it was an incredibly hard scene for Pratt to film. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt opened up about the ultra-emotional moment.

"Well, our subconscious does not know if we're acting or not acting, and I did whatever techniques a craftsperson uses to create a real emotion," Pratt said. "That wasn't one of those things where I couldn't get there emotionally and so I was faking it with outside-in acting and adjusting my face in a certain way. I was really, really in it, and there's an unpacking process to that.

"Everyone goes through shit in their lives, and if you have good mental health, you'll compartmentalize it and pack it away in a good way. But when you unpack it to get somewhere, emotionally, on camera, your mind doesn't go, 'Oh, that was for fake. You're good.' You have to walk away from that, and it doesn't go away for a while until you do the work to put it back. So, for me, that was a complicated moment, but also a complicated night afterward."

With the story of these Guardians coming to an end, that scene could be depicting anything. The film features to have a lot of emotional connections to Rocket's past, and at least two core cast members have said that this will definitely be their final film in the franchise.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to see how it all unfolds. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.