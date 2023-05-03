James Gunn Almost Made a Rocket and Groot Spinoff Instead of Guardians 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 largely focuses on Rocket Raccoon, finally giving an origin story to the brash space pirate audiences have come to know and love over the past 10 years. The character has largely been at the center of the cosmic team throughout its appearances thus far and now, he has more screen time than he ever has before. The story of Rocket in Vol. 3 is so powerful, Guardians helmer James Gunn nearly told it as a Rocket and Groot spinoff film.

In a new chat with io9, Gunn revealed he wasn't sure whether the script for Vol. 3 would be for Rocket and Groot or be lumped into the Guardians franchise as its third movie.

"I always thought it was a third movie thing because I thought we had to tell Peter Quill's story first and then get into Rocket's story," Gunn told the website. "I think the only question was, was it going to be a Rocket and Groot movie or was it going to be Guardians 2-because initially, I was going to do it as Rocket and Groot."

This isn't the first time a Rocket and Groot spinoff has been discussed, with Vin Diesel previously saying it's something he and Gunn talked about.

"It's something that James Gunn has talked about, and something that I know he'd love to do," Diesel told MTV in 2020. "Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it's inevitable, I think, ya know, that character's so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel Universe, and I think what Marvel has done, primarily what James Gunn has done to realize that character has exceeded anyone and everyone's expectations."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

