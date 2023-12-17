James Gunn Teases Future of Guardians of the Galaxy With New Director

Given the Guardians of the Galaxy have been turned from Z-list heroes into household names, it's all but guaranteed the crew will return in future films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Upon their return, however, any further Guardians films will be without James Gunn, one of the two new architects of the DC Universe. Even though he won't be able to work with Marvel in his current role, Gunn says he has faith that Kevin Feige and company will pick the right filmmaker to lead the charge on the future of the franchise.

"Kevin and I are on great terms," Gunn said in response to a fan on Threads. "Although a few characters aren't coming back, I'd love for GotG to continue with the current members+ and I'd trust Kevin to pick the right person for that."

The characters that won't be back likely include Drax (Dave Bautista) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana), as both of the actors behind the roles have said they're moving on from their respective performances.

"It was a bittersweet decision, obviously. I wanted to know that in the final chapter, Gamora stays on and finds a way to become a Guardian again. But this felt like the right way to end things for her, because of what she had been through," Saldaña told THR earlier this year. "At the end of the day, any multiverse that she would've come from, she was still going to have the same experience with Thanos, and she was still gonna have the same guilt and the same trauma. So she finally found solace with the Ravagers, and she felt more open than she had ever been."

"I think the whole thing with Peter bothered her, because even though she had no recollection of who he was, she had a sense that it must have been special," she continued. "And I appreciated that takeaway because it kind of gave us the hope that if the Guardians seek help again from the Ravagers, maybe Gamora and Peter will find a way back into each other's lives, even if it's just as friends."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming Disney+ and available for purchase wherever movies are sold.