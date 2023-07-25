Guardians of the Galaxy Star Zoe Saldaña Opens Up About Gamora's "Bittersweet" Ending in Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the end of the line for James Gunn's beloved iteration of the space-bound heroes. Some of them, like Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, will be back for more adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but others are likely done with their characters for good. Such is the case with Zoe Saldaña's Gamora, who got a beautiful send-off in Guardians 3. This version of Gamora, brought from the past in Avengers: Endgame, was able to find her own happiness and family with the Ravagers, who welcomed her with open arms. Of course, that also meant that she and Peter wouldn't share a love story like the previous Gamora had.

Peter and Gamora's ending was certainly a happy one, even though it didn't end up with the two of them getting back together romantically. Seeing them part for the final time is a bittersweet moment, especially for the actors that played the characters. Saldaña recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about Gamora's Guardians of the Galaxy ending.

"It was a bittersweet decision, obviously. I wanted to know that in the final chapter, Gamora stays on and finds a way to become a Guardian again. But this felt like the right way to end things for her, because of what she had been through," Saldaña said. "At the end of the day, any multiverse that she would've come from, she was still going to have the same experience with Thanos, and she was still gonna have the same guilt and the same trauma. So she finally found solace with the Ravagers, and she felt more open than she had ever been."

"I think the whole thing with Peter bothered her, because even though she had no recollection of who he was, she had a sense that it must have been special," she continued. "And I appreciated that takeaway because it kind of gave us the hope that if the Guardians seek help again from the Ravagers, maybe Gamora and Peter will find a way back into each other's lives, even if it's just as friends."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Streaming

Gamora, Peter, and the rest of the Guardians got the conclusion their team of beloved misfits deserved with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a movie that saw fans head to the theaters for multiple repeat viewings during its big screen run. The repeat viewings will continue very soon when the movie makes its streaming debut on Disney+.

Disney+ announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin streaming on the platform on August 2nd.