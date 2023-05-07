Marvel Fans Call Guardians of the Galaxy MCU's Best Trilogy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is winning the box office in its opening weekend, capping off a trilogy fans are now calling one of the best to ever hit theaters. Though the film may not earn more in its debut than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, audiences are loving the gut-wrenching feature. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film carries a 95-percent Fresh Audience Rating, the highest in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and third-highest in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe second to only Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

That's not even taking into consideration the chatter across social media platforms with the film and many of its characters trending on Twitter throughout most of the weekend. In fact, some MCU fans are calling Guardians the best trilogy Marvel Studios has ever released, even when considering the Captain America and Avengers films.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!