Marvel Fans Call Guardians of the Galaxy MCU's Best Trilogy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is winning the box office in its opening weekend, capping off a trilogy fans are now calling one of the best to ever hit theaters. Though the film may not earn more in its debut than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, audiences are loving the gut-wrenching feature. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film carries a 95-percent Fresh Audience Rating, the highest in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and third-highest in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe second to only Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
That's not even taking into consideration the chatter across social media platforms with the film and many of its characters trending on Twitter throughout most of the weekend. In fact, some MCU fans are calling Guardians the best trilogy Marvel Studios has ever released, even when considering the Captain America and Avengers films.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Best Ever
prevnext
James Gunn has shown his worth yet again with #GOTGVol3. I don't remember weeping this much in the theater. Solid character writing. All the arcs paid off.
I believe Guardians is the best space fantasy soap opera trilogy I've ever seen.— DrNosy (@DrNosy10) May 7, 2023
Changing Comic Book Cinema
prevnext
After seeing #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 a second time I feel pretty confident in saying a few things
1. Rocket Raccoon is the best MCU Character
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 might be my favorite MCU film
3. This is the best COMIC Book Movie Trilogy for me pic.twitter.com/815RuYdc7g— Zach Pope (@popetheking) May 5, 2023
Heart of the MCU
prevnext
there’s so much to love about the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy but what makes it truly special to me is the bond between the team. seeing the love they all have for each other ESPECIALLY in Vol 3 is just so damn touching and is what really makes them (imo) the heart of the MCU pic.twitter.com/8kKcBPFS3v— Ty ➃ (@ClobberinTyme) May 6, 2023
Definitively
prevnext
Guardians of the Galaxy is the best trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Definitively.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 5, 2023
Not Even Close
prevnext
Guardians of the Galaxy is officially the best MCU trilogy and I don’t think it’s particularly close.
The debate should be between TDK, Spider-Man, and GOTG. pic.twitter.com/xzuhbPbVIh— Garrick (@KI_Garrick) May 5, 2023
Sorry Dark Knight
prevnext
guardians of the galaxy trilogy absolutely tops this because its the same level of amazing all the way throughout instead of peaking in one movie and the others not being able to reach that at all lmao https://t.co/BityN9dDlA— doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) May 6, 2023
Fire
The Guardians of The Galaxy trilogy: pic.twitter.com/9tFQIUJxr2— SkyaMalone furios (@SkyaMalone) May 6, 2023
*****
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters. Check out some of the great pieces from our ComicBook CRAM about everyone's favorite Marvel space family.prev