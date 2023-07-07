Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Clarifies "Legendary Star-Lord" Plans

At the very end of the post-credits stinger for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 -- the last frame of movie that James Gunn will direct for Marvel for the foreseeable future -- the movie promises "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." And while most fans and critics assumed that meant Chris Pratt would be fighting alongside the Avengers in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars movies, it turns out that the plans are a little different than that. According to Gunn, there is still some hope that a project he and Chris Pratt cooked up could come to fruition in some form.

According to Gunn, he and Pratt had discussed the possibility of a The Legendary Star-Lord movie, which would take place on Earth and feature Peter out of his element. Not unlike Captain America in his first few post-First Avenger appearances, the idea would be to take someone who had no context for modern-day Earth and drop them into that situation.

"Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space," Gunn explains in the commentary track for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. "He's a fish out of water in just kind of...regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

While Gunn is not at Marvel anymore to oversee such a project, his saying that he "can't wait to see it," paired with the title card at the end, seems to suggest that, at least as far as Gunn knows, it's still something that Marvel is exploring. Whether it would be a full-on theatrical movie or a Disney+ series is anybody's guess. Certainly, if Pratt is planning a return as Star-Lord that's bigger than just making an appearance in an Avengers movie, though, that's pretty exciting.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The movie now in theaters, and releases today on digital video on demand platforms. It comes to Blu-ray and DVD in August.

Would you be excited to see Pratt star in a Legendary Star-Lord project if it came from someone other than Gunn? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russ.burlingame on Threads with your comments.