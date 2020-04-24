Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Hints Those Mysterious Numbers Are Important

✖

Easter may be over but the egg hunt continues. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies have proven to be one of the most abundant homes for Easter eggs in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with fans still searching for the fabled "major easter egg" that remains hidden in both films. Gunn likely sent those Easter Egg hunters into a frenzy tonight while taking part in ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party, hinting at a major Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that could offer a tease about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a major way.

When asked by a fan if the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel for the home world of "The Sovereign" (and for that matter, the coordinate numbers shown throughout the movie) "mean anything at all" or if they will be important one day, like in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn's response was one emoji, and will no doubt fuel an easter egg hunt later tonight and this weekend for some fans.

It's worth noting that many of the coordinates shown on screen in the first Guardians of the Galaxy were easily translatable Easter Eggs. The Kyln for example has its coordinates listed as M20H I19919142+0185112, which may seem like a load of gibberish but when put through a number-to-letter code spells out "This Isnt Real." This is a double Easter egg frankly as its jokes about the fictionality of the location since many of the other coordinates shown on screen are of real planets and portions of the Andromeda galaxy.

Other locations seen in the first Guardians movie spell out messages. The numbers on screen for Earth, the Kree warship The Dark Aster, and Knowhere seemingly spell out the message ""SHH... THIS IS MOMS CANCER... MEREDITH QUILL (E)X," hinting that the death of Meredith Quill happens because of her association with Peter's father, which itself is explored in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn even confirmed this during the Quarantine Watch Party.

Yes. If you remember at the beginning of Vol 1, Meredith tells Peter that his father is an angel of light. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/2TacYXIiOY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

So, all that in mind, are the coordinates seen on screen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 spelling out a hidden message of what fans can expect from the third movie? Perhaps, but sadly it is not as simple as the coordinate translations in the first movie. The coordinates seen in Guardians 2 don't translate as easily, but Gunn's sly response to a fan seems to indicate they mean something, perhaps with an extra layer of puzzle thrown in to make things more difficult.

