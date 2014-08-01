James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Canon

✖

The king of the pop culture pulse is about to do it again. James Gunn, the fan-favorite filmmaker behind Marvel's wildly successful Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is about to do something only he may — he's bringing a holiday special of his own to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With echoes of the Star Wars Holiday Special, something that's become a staple of fandom since its 1978 debut, Gunn confirms his holiday special will, in fact, be in the same continuity as the events of the overarching MCU.

Responding to the inevitable thousands of inquiries Thursday night, the filmmaker confirmed in a tweet that not only will the Guardians Holiday Special be live-action, but it will also be set within the framework of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

😂 I’m being asked this a lot. Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real, it’s something that @MarvelStudios & I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy & fun as can be, & it’s live-action & in the MCU. 🧑🏻‍🎄 OH MAN I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE! https://t.co/Dq8hC999Wa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 11, 2020

"Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real," Gunn tweeted. "It's something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it's live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!"

During the Disney Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the special would be filmed during principal photography on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the holiday special is currently scheduled for 2022, Feige confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will get a 2023 release date.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop Holidays 2022.

