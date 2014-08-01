The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Announced with Director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy is going the way of Star Wars thanks to a brand-new announcement. During the recent Disney Investors Presentation, fans were given a slew of major updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was there Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, announced Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will debut in 2022 with director-writer James Gunn in charge.

According to this new announcement, fans can expect Gunn to give another turn at the Guardians of the Galaxy outside of its upcoming third film. In fact, Feige said this holiday special will film at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy 3. So as you can imagine, the set will be a fun one for cast and crew.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. @JamesGunn is back to write and direct. The Original Special is coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/rRkZsoxPgq — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

This announcement is just one of many that came from the Disney Investor Presentation this evening. Disney+ wowed with its dive into future Marvel Cinematic Universe entries such as Loki, Hawkeye, What If?, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and more. Feige went to share special looks at Moonknight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel before confirming future projects such as Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and more. The studio also made comment on several upcoming MCU sequels such as Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man 2, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3, and Black Panther 2.

As far as Guardians of the Galaxy is concerned, fans are eager to see what kind of energy this holiday special has. After all, the team-turned-family will be fun to explore. This holiday special will come out after the series' third film, so the sequel will directly impact the festivities we find in Gunn's assuredly hilarious holiday special.

