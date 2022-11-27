Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Post-credit scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. When Werewolf by Night was released in October without a post-credits tidbit, however, fans were left wondering if Marvel Studios' Special Presentations on Disney+ would disband the tradition. Luckily for fans hoping for a quick glimpse at some kind of teaser, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treated with a funny post-credits stinger only entries in the franchise could conjure. Light spoilers up ahead for the latest Marvel Studios release—proceed with caution if you've yet to see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!

After the first batch of credits run, the Holiday Special shows Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) decorating Grootas if he were a Christmas tree. Groot (Vin Diesel) then gets tired and drops his arms, ruining the tinsel and ornaments Rocket and Cosmo had previously placed on their friend. While no big teasers were to be had—such as the intro of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock or a Silver Surfer reveal—Rocket looks straight at the camera and teases a second Guardians Holiday Special.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

What did you think of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.