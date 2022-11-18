James Gunn Debunks Fan-Favorite Marvel Character's Debut in Guardians Holiday Special

After years of teases and hints, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is about to become a reality, arriving on Disney+ later this month. The special, which will be the second Special Presentation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is expected to tide fans over until next May's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, all while getting fans into the holiday spirit. Of course, the project's place in the MCU raises the question of what other possible characters could appear — but it looks like writer-director James Gunn has just debunked a major one.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gunn responded to a Twitter user's "reaction" to the Holiday Special, which claimed that Silver Surfer is introduced in a post-credits scene. Gunn debunked this pretty clearly, simply indicating that it's "false."

False. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 17, 2022

What is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) the best present.Marvel.com previously revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast includes Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. Maria Bakalova will also make her debut as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog, and Kevin Bacon will be appearing as himself.

"The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it."

"And it's out pretty soon," Gunn pointed out. "You know, it's out this Christmas. It's not like people have to wait that long."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated to be released exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

