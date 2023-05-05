Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Shouts Out Strictly Come Dancing Routine to Blue Swede

Marvel Studios is getting ready to end their Phase Four film slate with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the biggest films that will be released out of Phase Five will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially returned to helm the film after controversy caused him to get let go and the director has officially wrapped up his third film. The director is busy with post-production and you would think that he wouldn't have time to check Twitter, but he found some pretty hilarious stuff. Gunn reposted a dance routine from the hit series Strictly Come Dancing that involved dancers dressing up as Gamora and Peter Quill.

Gunn took to Twitter to react to the performance with a pretty hilarious inquiry. "Can't decide whether I should keep this scene in Vol 3. Let me know what you think below." You can check it out below!

Can’t decide whether I should keep this scene in Vol 3. Let me know what you think below. pic.twitter.com/G5aJcbTmOM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 8, 2022

The director followed up The Suicide Squad with a spin-off series based on the film's Peacemaker character that was played by John Cena. After the series had a successful first season on HBO Max the director moved on to filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he recently wrapped. Gunn previously revealed that he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

