Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Details Intense Story With Trespasser at His Home
Michael Rooker has been having an intense weekend. Friday night, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram account to share a story of a trespasser that nearly broke into his home; that is, of course, until he put a stop to it. As the actor details, he was fast asleep in an Airstream trailer parked outside of his house — where he's been quarantined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — when the voice of somebody outside the window caused him to stir. Rooker than says he went outside to confront the trespasser when she then tried to break off and enter his house.
"That was the last straw, I immediately ran up the stairs cut her off and confronted her a bit more aggressively...I ended up having to give her a quick swipe with my foot to deter her from coming forward and trying to get to my front door," Rooker shares, adding that the trespasser "immediately took offense and ran away down the stairs down the 250 feet of driveway to the street and kept going with me giving her a piece of my mind the entire trip down the driveway and back to the street and off my property. Thank goodness she was not some kind of crazy aggressive person."
Though the problems ended there with Rooker, his neighbors weren't as lucky. Shortly after dawn broke, the actor noticed cops arresting the trespasser in the yard of one of his neighbors, making sure to take a picture of the arrest to document on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Yes indeed you are your own first responder... this person Woke me up from a deep sleep in the middle of the night around 12:30 AM having a very very intense conversation with her self outside the window of my airstream trailer where I have been self isolating for the last few weeks. Anyway, I went out to investigate found this lady with her pants down to her knees hanging out on the bumper of my airstream maybe thinking it was a toilet I do not know. I asked her to leave, she refused my request. Not wanting to get physical I ended up calling the police and then a number of minutes later calling them again.... so I kept my eyes on her while I waited staying between her and the entrance to my house up a flight of stairs where my family slept peaceably, not aware of any of the ongoing‘s. She seemed content enough to hang out by the bumper of my trailer so I went inside the trailer to get a jacket as it was a bit chilly last night. Coming back outside she was nowhere to be found, she was not where I left her, she had made her way around parked cars across the driveway and going up the stairs to the entrance of my house. That was the last straw, I immediately ran up the stairs cut her off and confronted her a bit more aggressively...I ended up having to give her a quick swipe with my foot to deter her from coming forward and trying to get to my front door. She immediately took offense and ran away down the stairs down the 250 feet of driveway to the street and kept going with me giving her a piece of my mind the entire trip down the driveway and back to the street and off my property. Thank goodness she was not some kind of crazy aggressive person. So back to the LAPD Foothill division I called them back to cancel my previous call. But as you can see from this photo someone else gave them a call this morning to report this lady on their property and refusing to leave. So a big thank you, and shout out to the LAPD foothill division for getting this person safely off the street. And hopefully the help that she definitely needs. So bottom line, YOU are your first responder so be prepared......🤪
Since his character, the Ravager Yondu Udonta, was killed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Rooker has been focusing on smaller-scale projects. Though Yondu is dead, the actor said in April he wouldn't mind playing someone else should the opportunity arise.
"No way, I'm dead. I'm dead. My character is dead," Rooker said on an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum earlier this year. "I would play something else, I wouldn't mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful, [the] most amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history."
"My god, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now? I'm with Gunn," he added. "There's consequences when you die, you're supposed to stay dead! What the hell you coming back for? Why are they bringing all these schmucks back? Give me a break. Move on, do another movie."
Rooker can be seen in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, now streaming on Disney+.
