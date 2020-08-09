Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Details Intense Story With Trespasser at His Home

✖

Michael Rooker has been having an intense weekend. Friday night, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram account to share a story of a trespasser that nearly broke into his home; that is, of course, until he put a stop to it. As the actor details, he was fast asleep in an Airstream trailer parked outside of his house — where he's been quarantined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — when the voice of somebody outside the window caused him to stir. Rooker than says he went outside to confront the trespasser when she then tried to break off and enter his house.

"That was the last straw, I immediately ran up the stairs cut her off and confronted her a bit more aggressively...I ended up having to give her a quick swipe with my foot to deter her from coming forward and trying to get to my front door," Rooker shares, adding that the trespasser "immediately took offense and ran away down the stairs down the 250 feet of driveway to the street and kept going with me giving her a piece of my mind the entire trip down the driveway and back to the street and off my property. Thank goodness she was not some kind of crazy aggressive person."

Though the problems ended there with Rooker, his neighbors weren't as lucky. Shortly after dawn broke, the actor noticed cops arresting the trespasser in the yard of one of his neighbors, making sure to take a picture of the arrest to document on Instagram.

Since his character, the Ravager Yondu Udonta, was killed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Rooker has been focusing on smaller-scale projects. Though Yondu is dead, the actor said in April he wouldn't mind playing someone else should the opportunity arise.

"No way, I'm dead. I'm dead. My character is dead," Rooker said on an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum earlier this year. "I would play something else, I wouldn't mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful, [the] most amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history."

"My god, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now? I'm with Gunn," he added. "There's consequences when you die, you're supposed to stay dead! What the hell you coming back for? Why are they bringing all these schmucks back? Give me a break. Move on, do another movie."

Rooker can be seen in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, now streaming on Disney+.

