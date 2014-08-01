Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Rumored To Have Significant Role In Avengers 3

The latest rumor circulating the Internet is that Dave Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, will have a significant role in Avengers 3. If the rumor is correct, then it would seem to verify the ongoing rumor that the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers will meet in an epic battle with Thanos in Avengers 3.

The Dave Bautista rumor has its origins in reports currently circulating on several wrestling sites. PWMania.com reports that Bautista is currently restructuring his contract with Marvel Studios, which will likely result in more money to him because of the success of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Of course, with Guardians of the Galaxy 2 already announced, it's been known that Bautista would likely be returning for that film. The additional information that PWMania offers is that the new contract will also lock Bautista in for Avengers 3, where he will have "a significant role." PWMania cites PWInsider as their source, who do report that Bautista will be involved in Avengers 3, but they don't mention the size of his role.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on July 28, 2017. Avengers 3 does not as of yet have an announced release date.