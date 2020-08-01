Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Remember Their Favorite Moments on Movie's 6th Anniversary
Six years ago today, Guardians of the Galaxy hit theatres and instantly launched a brand new franchise for Marvel Studios. The characters virtually unknown to the masses at the time have since become household names as the House of Ideas continues to push forward with the lovable misfits. Saturday afternoon, filmmaker James Gunn celebrated the anniversary of the film's release on his Twitter page, which quickly led to many fans of the feature to share their own favorite moments from the movie.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 opened 6 years ago today. Wow. pic.twitter.com/krClcHQBpP— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2020
Between Gunn's two films, the Guardians franchise has grossed over $1.5 billion for Disney and Marvel Studios, safely providing a future for the team should Gunn or any other filmmakers want to continue the stories of the characters.
All Time Favorites
Thank you so much for Guardians of The Galaxy! It will always be one of my all time favorite movies! This is how much I love this masterpiece 😍 pic.twitter.com/X5q9UMnxtz— Edna #BLM (@gotgcollector) August 1, 2020
All Smiles
My face when today is the 6th anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy pic.twitter.com/fdp4mBJziP— Julia Washington (@BH6Fanatic2004) August 1, 2020
You Said It Yourself
You said it yourself b!tch, we are the guardians of the galaxy— Lorenzo #SaveDaredevil (@DevilOfHK99) August 1, 2020
Soundtrack
Guardians of the galaxy for sure! Sensational soundtrack— Darren Dyer* (@DarrenDyer20) August 1, 2020
Dance Off
Celebrating 6 years of @Guardians of the Galaxy with #PeterQuill.#starlord #groot #babygroot @prattprattpratt @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/3QzzhBXiBV— Jarod Millsap 🤴 (@JarodMillsap) August 1, 2020
Unexpected Heart
Guardians of the Galaxy rules!! As someone who wasn’t familiar with the comics, this was a major blast. Everything from the action, laughs, characters, soundtrack, and unexpected heart makes this one of the MCU’s greatest. https://t.co/sA6CHImR0Z pic.twitter.com/uQvJHWMH0e— DC Bolling (@DCsFilmTake) August 1, 2020
Fell in Love
As I just tweeted @JamesGunn I fell in love w/ this funny group of heroes w/ heart who grew to become a family. In a lot of ways I think the film added a surprising creative dimension to Marvel films & inspired many of us as writers & humans! Thanks again cast & crew!— Gerri Garrick (@gerrigarrick) August 1, 2020
Guardians of the Galaxy is now streaming on Disney+.
