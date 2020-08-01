James Gunn Celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy’s 6th Anniversary

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. was released on August 1, 2014. The last six years have gone by pretty quickly, and many fans can't believe the Marvel film has already been out for that long. Many have taken to social media today to honor the movie, including its director, James Gunn. Gunn often posts about his Marvel films, and recently gave fans an awesome behind-the-scenes look at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. rehearsals. Here's what he had to say about Guardians of the Galaxy's anniversary...

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 opened 6 years ago today. Wow," Gunn wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Pom Klementieff, who played Mantis in Vol 2. She replied with a few heart emojis. Gunn also answered some fan questions, confirming that Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket) and Vin Diesel (the voice of Groot) were never actually on set. You can check out the behind-the-scenes images he shared below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 opened 6 years ago today. Wow. pic.twitter.com/krClcHQBpP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2020

Recently, ComicBook.com hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party and Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Gunn has also been forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about earlier this month with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Gunn's The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

