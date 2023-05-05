Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Daniela Melchior Shares BTS Photos of New Character

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally arrived in theaters, and fans as well as critics are enjoying James Gunn's Marvel Studios swan song. Gunn's duties with Marvel Studios have ended after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he will now focus on running DC Studios as well as directing Superman: Legacy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like the most emotional of the franchise from everything we've seen in the trailers, but it also looks packed with surprises, including a few familiar faces that appear in the movie who have worked with Gunn before. Along with Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland, and Nathan Fillion, another frequent collaborator will appear in the film: Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). Melchior appears in the film as Ura, a new character created for the actress, and she has posted a new look at the character behind-the-scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Instagram.

Nebula and Gamora Switched Roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gillan recently told us that she and Zoe Saldana were hyper-aware while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that their characters have basically switched roles from when the first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's kind of like we switched places in a weird way because Nebula is the more evolved, compassionate one out of the two of them," Gillan divulges. "I actually love this version of Gamora. She's so badass, doesn't take any prisoners and is aggressive and fun. We just played around with that dynamic and developed a fun way of greeting each other, which you'll see when you see the film."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is exclusively in theaters now.

