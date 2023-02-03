Dave Bautista Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Better Than First Two

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Dave Bautista explains how this movie is going to be better than Volume 1 and Volume 2. The Knock at the Cabin star sat down with Mike Ryan from Uproxx to unpack this movie. A lot of Marvel fans have been preparing for the worst in the finale to the trilogy. But, Bautista is adamant that while the end might be sad, it's also incredibly rewarding. Guardians has never strayed from certain emotional strands, and it doesn't seem like that's in the cards for this time either. Check out what he had to say right here.

"It's very emotional. It's emotional, it's dark, and it's deep and it's inspiring. I think this is going to be a special… Obviously, I haven't seen it and I always feel like that every time," he admitted. "I thought Guardians was going to be the best, or Guardians 2 was going to be the best. And after reading the script and after being on this film and filming it, it's just so much better."

"It's just so much better, so much deeper. It's so much more personal. And there's such a massive inspiring message to this film," Bautista teased. "But I think it's going to be the best Guardians. I think unlike a lot of franchises, we're leaving with our best. We haven't been watered down as we've gone along, but I think we're leaving with our best film."

How Is Bautista Reacting to All The Fervor Over His Exit?

For Bautista, he's a little surprised this is at all news. In some comments to The Tonight Show, he said that it was a little bit like hanging up his WWE tights. Knock at the Cabin is here and it looks like the superstar is ready to stretch his wings a little bit. Numerous viewers enjoyed his time in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Maybe, the times are just changing! Check out what else he had to say right here.

"Yeah, it's weird. I don't know why it's like news," Bautista explained. "So this is my seventh film as Drax and my third Guardians. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy, and I think this is going to be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy. It's hard (to walk away), but it's time. It's the perfect exit. We had those perfect kind of character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note, and I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this with Drax. I just got to end the perfect way. I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that, and I won't do it."

