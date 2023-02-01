Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista Explains "Perfect Exit" for Drax Is Coming

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Dave Bautista explained how Drax the Destroyer is getting the "perfect exit" in the upcoming finale. It's been a long journey for the WWE superstar after a decade of playing this character. He told Jimmy Fallon about the seven films he's played the Guardian in, and what he feels makes this last MCU adventure so special. Drax has been a fan-favorite for his entiere Marvel Studios tenure. Bautista and Pom Klementieff both served as the anchor points for the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It feels like the swan song is going to ensure there isn't a dry eye in the house. (Same probably goes for all the Rocket Raccoon fans out there.) Check out what Bautista had to say for yourself down below!

The Drax actor began, "I think, yeah, it's weird, I don't know why it's news. I feel like it's…so this is my seventh film as Drax, and my third 'Guardians', and it's like our trilogy, and that's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. This will be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy."

"It's hard, but it's time, and it's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect kind of character arcs and such a storybook ending," he added. "I constantly relate it to the way I finished my wrestling career, I ended it on a storybook note and I would never go back and tarnish that, and it's the same with this, with Drax. I just got to end it in a perfect way, and I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck, I wouldn't tarnish that and I won't do it."

Will Any of The Guardians Survive Vol. 3?

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming feature: "In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

