Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Includes Multiple Groot Forms

Going into Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, fans could see a big difference between the version of Groot in the promotional materials, and the one who had appeared in prior movies, whether it's the thin, wise-looking Groot from the first Guardians, the "toddler" Groot from Vol. 2, or the angsty teenage gamer Groot who showed up in the last couple of Avengers movies. This time around, Groot was...well...swole. He looked a bit like he had been drawn by Ed McGuinness or Rob Liefeld, artists who are known for their hulking, barrel-chested heroes and villains.

Like literally any change in the geek space, there were some who liked the new-look Groot and some who were put off by it. But few expected exactly how many new forms of Groot would show up by the time the movie was over. We're going to run them down here, so Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which is now in theaters:

First off, we have the standard Groot, who is in most of the movie, when he isn't damaged, or providing the audience with some fun surprises.

Early in the movie, during a battle with Adam Warlock, Groot is beheaded. Of course, that's not the kind of things that keeps him down for long -- but there are a few minutes where it's a real obstacle, and during that time, Groot's head is walking around on tiny little crab legs, feeling like something out of Mars Attacks!.

During another key battle, Peter tells Groot to go full "kaiju" made, revealing a huge Groot whose branches grow out in wild directions, and who terrifies pretty much everyone around him. It's a fun moment, and also reminiscent of the character's earliest comics appearances:

(Photo: Marvel)

As the movie winds down, we get some more: at one point, while trying to obtain an important piece of technology from the High Evolutionary's command ship, Peter and Groot dive out of the craft while it hovers over a planet. To save them, Groot grows a giant sail, looking like a pair of wings or a glider, and uses it to coast himself and Peter to safety.

Just before that, in that same battle, we get a pretty neat (if a little predictable) surprise: while the High Evolutionary's guards searched Quill for weapons, they left Groot alone (presumably because it's hard to hide things when you have no pockets). But...well...it isn't actually THAT hard to hide things. Not long after, Groot opens up his chest cavity to reveal an arsenal he and Peter can use.

Last but not least, in a post-credits scene, Rocket and a new team of Guardians are waiting for oncoming foes in a desert setting. Just before they spring into action, something that had looked like a rock...shifts, and stands up. it's Groot, who had been curled up in a ball, blending in with the desert landscape.

It's clear that Gunn had some fun, creative ideas of what to do with Groot's infinitely malleable form. Maybe it came up when Marvel was developing the I Am Groot shorts.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is in theaters now.