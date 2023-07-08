Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3: James Gunn Clarifies Groot's Connection to the Original

Marvel Studios finally released their latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, into theaters back in May, and it received some rave reactions. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 received some pretty good reviews and is currently the highest-rated live-action superhero film of the year. Not only was the film successful with critics, it was also successful at the box office, quickly becoming the highest grossing film of the year so far, and it has finally been released on home video. On the special features of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there is a commentary track, and director James Gunn is revealing a ton of information about the movie, including Groot's connection to the original version from the first film.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Groot's Connection to the Original?

According to the commentary track on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's special features, Grootis not a genetic replica of the original Groot. Gunn began referring to the new Groot as his "son" at one point and revealed that after Groot sacrificed himself in the first movie, that gave birth to the Groot we followed for the rest of the film. The director says this fact became most apparent once Groot grew into an adult and we saw "swole" or "King" Groot instead of a design that looked more like the original character from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. The physical differences do not appear to explain the characters new power set, although Gunn is implying that this is only the first time he has had the opportunity to explore the full range of Groot's powers.

What Goes Down in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available to purchase via digital download and is still in theaters! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the happenings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gunn's next big project as we learn it!

What do you think about James Gunn's Groot comments? Have you watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now that it arrived on digital download? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!