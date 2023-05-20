Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Reveals Unconventional Details He Included in Script

Marvel Studios has finally released their highly anticipated third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and it has everyone buzzing about it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released with some very solid reviews, and fans are loving director James Gunn's conclusion to his trilogy. The film has also been killing at the box office and easily became the highest-grossing film of Phase 5 so far. Gunn made sure to include everything he could in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and now he's revealing the very unconditional way he writes his scripts. He recently revealed on Twitter some new details about the development process of his script for the film. You can check out Gunn's post below.

"My screenplays have grown increasingly unconventional over the years," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "By the time of #GotGVol3 my script included, of course, all the songs in the movie, but also a dictionary & breakdown of the humanimal language, maps, action designs & simple character designs like these – the basics of characters like Floor, who weren't in the comics, & Lylla, who was adapted from the comics. The screenplay is the blueprint of the movie & anything I can include to help my crew understand the story & support the foundation, I'll include. That said, also being the director, I transgress into many areas that are traditionally directorial – songs, visuals, shots, etc. So I wouldn't necessarily suggest beginning screenwriters write screenplays like this!"

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

