Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Leads Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award Nominations

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has found itself at the top of the heap when it comes to the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award nominations. The third film in James Gunn's Marvel trilogy was a swan song for the filmmaker, as he marches full-steam ahead with his duties co-running DC Studios. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also the last Marvel film for actors Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, who portray Gamora and Drax, respectively. Now, the people behind the camera who worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being recognized for their stellar work.

According to Variety, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is nominated for special makeup effects, period and character makeup and period hair styling, as well as character hair styling and contemporary makeup. The site states Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 broke the world record for most prosthetics used in a film, with over 22,500 prosthetics, 500 wigs, and 130 facial hairpieces. When you consider the majority of the cast included different alien species and intense action sequences, it's not hard to see those types of numbers reached.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Guild Award nominations revealed

In the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award's Best Contemporary Makeup category, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Jane Galli is up against Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, and Yvettra Grantham of Candy Cane Lane; Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, and Carla VanNessa Wallace of The Haunted Mansion; Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, and Mahar Lessner of Nyad; and Siân Miller and Laura Allen of Saltburn.

The Best Period and/or Character Makeup category features Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, and LuAndra Whitehurs of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, and Maha Mimo of Barbie; Siann Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, and Nicky Pattison-Illum of Maestro; Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, and Jamie Loree Hess of Oppenheimer; and Nadia Stacey of Poor Things.

The Best Special Makeup Effects category includes Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, and Scott Stoddard of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Karen Thomas and Eva Susanna Johnson Theodosiou of Golda; Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman, and Mike Mekash of Maestro; Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier of Poor Things; and Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, and Jonathan Shroyer of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire.

The Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling category has Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, and Connie Criswell of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, and Clare Corsick of Barbie; Roo Maurice and Francesco Pegoretti of Chevalier; Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman and Tym Wallace of The Color Purple; and Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, and Amanda Duffy-Evans of Maestro.

Finally, Best Hair Styling features HelloFresh X Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos (Ashleigh Childers); American Horror Story: Delicate (Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli); Angel (Halle Bailey) (Tinisha Boyd Nena Davis); GM – Netflix: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad (Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price); and Scott for Scotts Ad (Tiphanie Baum).