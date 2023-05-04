Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Officially Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes

Today may be Star Wars Day, but it's also a big day for Marvel fans as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets ready to hit theaters tonight. In fact, James Gunn's third and final Guardians film is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is currently up on the review site with an 80% critics score after 193 reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "cathartic" and "emotional." You can check out what some other critics are saying about the newest Marvel movie below...

"In addition to being the darkest, goriest, and most disturbing Marvel movie, it's also a contender for the funniest," Nadira Goffe (Slate) wrote.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brims with animalistic fury and human complexity, beautifully expanding upon the series' foundational theme of found families," Eric Francisco (Inverse) shared.

"In true Guardians fashion, Gunn and his intrepid crew decide their legacy is to go down swinging to the very end, and that will always be both intensely entertaining and unforgettably endearing," Matthew Jackson (AV Club) wrote.

"Gunn's obvious love for these characters has been the trilogy's consistent and undeniable saving grace. And he notably doesn't sell out that love as he brings those characters all to a conclusion," Justin Chang (Los Angeles Times) shared.

"James Gunn closes out his four-part trilogy with a triumph: a big, scrappy mix of humour and terror boasting a heart as big as Drax," Helen O'Hara (Empire Magazine) declared.

However, not everyone was a fan of the film. You can read a few negative takes below:

"Animal lovers, comic book fans and unofficial adjudicators of narrative continuity, action and style in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Lend me your ears. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not the movie for you," Maya Phillips (New York Times) said.

"It's just a shame that after two enjoyably irreverent anomalies in the canon, Gunn's finale should be so solemn, over-frenetic and at points, shamelessly sentimental," Jonathan Romney (Financial Times) wrote.

"Half of Vol. 3 is an outright drama, heavy with themes of loss and terror. It's an odd, lumbering patchwork of a film, occasionally fascinating but otherwise bloated and aimless," Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair) pronounced.

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters tonight.