Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Here's the Song in the Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is known for its vintage soundtracks, throwing it back to the 1960s and 1970s with each of the film's mixtapes. The marketing collateral for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been no exception, with Spacehog's "In the Meantime" serving as the song playing with the picture's first teaser. Now that the first full-length trailer has been unveiled for the threequel, another classic has been added to the Awesome Mix pantheon.

This time around, a gut-punching rendition of Rainbow's "Since You've Been Gone" plays during the trailer released during Super Bowl LVII, giving fans even more footage from the upcoming flick. First recorded by Argent's Russ Ballard in 1976, "Since You've Been Gone" was then covered by Rainbow in 1979, seeing releases on the band's Down to Earth album.

What's been the most popular song used in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise?

Guardians helmer James Gunn previously said "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone is one of the most popular song the franchise has used in one of its film soundtracks.

"I would say it's 'Come and Get Your Love' from the first movie because people didn't really know that song. I mean, people kind of recognized it, but it wasn't like 'Hooked on a Feeling' which sort of lasted and it was in a Tarantino movie and things like that," Gunn said. "But 'Come and Get your Love' I was very proud of. 'Brandy' [in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2] I think is one of the greatest pop songs ever. I love that song. But 'Lakeshore Drive' has gotta be the one because it was such an unknown song [before Vol. 2]. The guy who wrote 'Lakeshore Drive' [Skip Haynes] passed away not too long after that movie, and he was so, so pleased that his music was out for people all over the world. He was so excited about it and it's good to know that that was that for him."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

