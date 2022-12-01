What's the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Song?

Disney just released the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and from every thing we've seen it looks like Marvel Studios has another great year ahead of them. In the teaser we get to see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) as well as the first live-action appearance of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). Everything looks like it'll be a blast and might even feature some tragedy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also confirmed to feature Lylla, who is Rocket Raccoon's soulmate in the comics, and the teaser gives us our first look at the character. Besides all of the goodies and easter eggs that you see in the teaser trailer, you may be wondering what song director James Gunn used in the trailer. Don't worry because the hood folks at ComicBook.com have you covered.

What is the Song That Plays During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?

The song that you hear in the trailer is actually titled "In The Meantime" by Spacehog. In The Meantime was released back in 1994 on Spacehog's self-titled album. Gunn is very particular about the music he uses for his projects, so you should expect to hear it in the film.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians"

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam.

