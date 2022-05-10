Halle Berry Cast in New Supernatural Thriller Mother Land

✖

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is set to star in 21 Laps' new thriller, Mother Land. The film, which will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, is set to be directed by The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D filmmaker Alexandre Aja. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the film's script. Mother Land is expected to start production in 2023.

According to Deadline, in the film, Berry will play the mother of twin sons who have been tormented by an evil spirit for years. When one of the boys questions whether evil is real, the family's sacred bond is broken, and it becomes a fight for survival. Berry recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and is currently in post-production on Netflix's The Mothership.

'We're so thrilled to be working again with Halley and Alex," Erin Westerman, Lionsgate's Production President said in a statement. "Halle is a force on screen — she's the perfect person to convey the psychological terror of this mother trying to protect her family. And who better than Alex to ratchet up the tension. Powerhouse producers 21 Laps are going to deliver an elevated thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat."

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps. Aja will also produce and Berry along with Holly Jeter will serve as executive producers. In addition to Mother Land, Lionsgate will also be shopping the Dirty Dancing sequel for international sales at Cannes later this month. On Monday, it was announced that Jonathan Levine will direct the film and is also co-writing the script with Elizabeth Chomko. The film will see the return of original star Jennifer Grey as Frances "Baby" Houseman with Baby returning to Kellerman's Mountain House lake lodge in the 1990s where her story crosses with a new young woman swept up in a romantic, dance-related fling. That film is expected to be released in 2024.

"While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel," Levine said. "Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to '90s hip-hop. I can't wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love."