Dirty Dancing Sequel Gets a Director, Plot Details Revealed

✖

The Dirty Dancing sequel now has a director in Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies, 50/50). Levine is also co-writing the script with Elizabeth Chomko. This new installment of the Dirty Dancing franchise will see the star of the original film, Jennifer Grey, return as Frances "Baby" Houseman in a story that will Baby return to Kellerman's Mountain House lake lodge in the 1990s, where her story crosses with that of a new young woman swept up in a romantic, dance-related fling. The new young female lead is still being cast, and the Dirty Dancing sequel is expected to go into production later this year, with an aimed release in 2024.

Jonathan Levine spoke to Deadline and teased some exciting things for Dirty Dancing fans in this direct sequel – including the possibility of more big actor cameos from the original film: "We are about to talk to people and are exploring that," Levine said while clarifying that "The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board. She is an invaluable collaborator. We're going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way."

Levine does confirm that the sequel won't ignore the legacy of the late Patrick Swayze, who became an icon in large part due to his role as Johnny in the original Dirty Dancing: "Johnny is a part of Baby's journey in the story," Levin confirms. "This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny's absence looms large over the story, so it's a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby's character in a way."

The director also addressed the other big elephant in the room for a Dirty Dancing direct sequel: the soundtrack. While Levine confirms that we will get another round "Hungry Eyes" in the sequel, moving from the 1960s to 1990s setting requires a major sonic shift, as well:

"While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel," Levine said. "Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to '90s hip-hop. I can't wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love."

Lionsgate's President of Production Erin Westerman finished things off by stating:

"Dirty Dancing is more than a movie – it's a cultural touchstone that continues to be a rite of passage. As we approach the next chapter, we knew we had to honor the depth, the relevance, and the heat of the original. We've been lucky to have Jennifer as our guide and are thrilled to have Jonathan by her side at the helm, because everything he makes is textured and romantic – he always gives us goosebumps."

The Dirty Dancing Sequel will be released in 2024.