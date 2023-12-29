Hallmark's 2023 Holiday Movies Return to Streaming for a Limited Time

Fans of Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas movie marathon have had an easier time watching the new holiday films the last couple of years thanks to the network's partnership with Peacock. Not only does Peacock have all three live Hallmark channels on its service, but all of the new release Hallmark movies head to Peacock after they air on TV. There's a catch, however, as those new movies have only been available on Peacock for the first 72 hours after being added. Fans have had just three days to check out new movies on-demand before they leave, forcing you to wait for a movie to air live again if you want to see it.

Fortunately, Hallmark has given fans something of a second chance with this year's Countdown to Christmas slate when it comes to streaming and on-demand platforms. Just before Christmas, Hallmark added the entire lineup of 2023 holiday originals back to Peacock, as well as cable on-demand. Unfortunately, these aren't permanent additions.

The new Hallmark movies will be leaving Peacock on January 1, 2024. That means fans have the weekend to stream whatever they missed this holiday season before the films go away. At some point, the new Hallmark movies will be made available for purchase and rental on platforms like Vudu, Apple, and Amazon. For now, however, streaming is the only option, and the clock is running out on that front.

When the calendar flips to January, new Hallmark films like The Santa Summit, Round and Round, Sealed With a List, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, and dozens of others are leaving Peacock's streaming roster.

Coming Soon to Peacock

Peacock is losing a bunch of Hallmark movies as the calendar flips to January, but it will be adding a bunch of new titles on the very same day. Here's the full list of movies and shows hitting Peacock on January 1st:

2 Guns

Air Force One

All Eyez on Me

Along Came A Spider

Basic Instinct

Battleship

Billy Madison

BlacKkKlansman

Bombshell

The Bone Collector

Bringing Down the House

The Cookout

Crank

Crooked Arrows

Dear White People

The Dilemma

Do the Right Thing

The Equalizer

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Finding Forrester

Freaky

From Paris with Love

Gamer

Guns Down

Happy Gilmore

Hell or High Water

Higher Learning

House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes

The Hurricane

Ideal Home

Identity Thief

In Good Company

Inside Man

Kick-Ass

Land of the Lost

Leatherheads

Let Him Go

The Lincoln Lawyer

Little Rascals

Madea's Family Reunion

Madea's Witness Protection

Megamind

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Oblivion

Ocean's 8

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire

The Proposal

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rundown

Safe House

Seriously Red

Shrek Forever After

Sideways

Snow White and the Huntsman

Sons of Summer

Sweet Home Alabama

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

True Grit (2010)

True Lies

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

Uncle Buck

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wanted

The Wolf of Wall Street

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)