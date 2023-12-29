Hallmark's 2023 Holiday Movies Return to Streaming for a Limited Time
Hallmark's new hit movies are currently on Peacock...but they'll be gone soon.
Fans of Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas movie marathon have had an easier time watching the new holiday films the last couple of years thanks to the network's partnership with Peacock. Not only does Peacock have all three live Hallmark channels on its service, but all of the new release Hallmark movies head to Peacock after they air on TV. There's a catch, however, as those new movies have only been available on Peacock for the first 72 hours after being added. Fans have had just three days to check out new movies on-demand before they leave, forcing you to wait for a movie to air live again if you want to see it.
Fortunately, Hallmark has given fans something of a second chance with this year's Countdown to Christmas slate when it comes to streaming and on-demand platforms. Just before Christmas, Hallmark added the entire lineup of 2023 holiday originals back to Peacock, as well as cable on-demand. Unfortunately, these aren't permanent additions.
The new Hallmark movies will be leaving Peacock on January 1, 2024. That means fans have the weekend to stream whatever they missed this holiday season before the films go away. At some point, the new Hallmark movies will be made available for purchase and rental on platforms like Vudu, Apple, and Amazon. For now, however, streaming is the only option, and the clock is running out on that front.
When the calendar flips to January, new Hallmark films like The Santa Summit, Round and Round, Sealed With a List, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, and dozens of others are leaving Peacock's streaming roster.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Peacock is losing a bunch of Hallmark movies as the calendar flips to January, but it will be adding a bunch of new titles on the very same day. Here's the full list of movies and shows hitting Peacock on January 1st:
