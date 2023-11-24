Where to Stream New Hallmark Christmas Movies

Thanksgiving is here and Christmas is on the horizon, which means we're entering the thick of the holiday season. The next month will be full of shopping and festive events for many. For some, that includes the annual holiday movie marathon known as Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas. From the end of October until the weekend prior to Christmas, The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries release new titles every weekend, with previous Hallmark Christmas movies filling up the rest of the schedule 24/7.

Right now, there are three to four brand new Hallmark original movies airing on the two networks every weekend. You can watch them live on TV or on the Peacock streaming service, which has both of Hallmark's channels as live streaming channels. If you want to watch the new movies on-demand, however, it's a little complicated.

Select titles in Hallmark's library are available on Peacock and with a Hallmark Now subscription. When a new movie airs, it becomes available on both of those services the day after it's released, as well as on-demand with your cable service. The catch is that they're only available for a limited time. Any new Hallmark Christmas movie will be available on those streamers for 72 hours after it's made available, so you have a three day window to watch them before they're removed.

For example, Thursday night marks the premiere of Catch Me If You Claus, one of Hallmark's bigger titles this year. It will air on the traditional channel, as well as on Peacock and Hallmark Now. On Friday morning, the film will be added to the on-demand lineups on those services. It'll be available through Sunday before disappearing.

After that 72-hour window, there are limited options for watching these new movies. Each of the new titles will re-air on Hallmark multiple times throughout the rest of Countdown to Christmas. If you check Hallmark's schedule for the season (which is already laid out in full on their website), you can check for when the movie you want to watch is coming on next and you can tune in to watch it live on Peacock. If you still have cable, you can search for the title you want to watch and schedule a recording. The same goes for streaming TV services like Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

Most of these films will eventually be added to VOD services where you can purchase them digitally, but that likely won't be until after the holiday season.