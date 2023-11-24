New Hulu Christmas Movies You Can Watch for 99 Cents
Here's how to get Hulu's Black Friday deal and watch new Christmas movies for just $.99.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Hulu. The streamer has one of the best Black Friday streaming deals of the year — 12 months of Hulu for $12 — and now, one of the best Christmas collections. While the streamer will be losing festive favorites like The Holiday and Die Hard (the most debatable of Christmas movies) on November 30, Hulu has just added six Christmas classics for your post-Thanksgiving viewing feast. (Be sure to check the list of what's new on Hulu for December 2023, including even more Christmas movies from Great American Family.)
Below, read on for the list of new Christmas movies to watch on Hulu and find out how to save 87% on an annual Hulu subscription.
Christmas 2023: New Movies on Hulu
Here's what's new on Hulu for November 2023:
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Jack Frost (1998)
Elf (2003)
The Polar Express (2004)
Fred Claus (2007)
Four Christmases (2008)
Full List of Christmas Movies on Hulu
A Country Christmas Story
All I Want for Christmas
A Merry Christmas Wish
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
A Miracle on 34th Street (1947 and 1994)
Die Hard
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Happiest Season
Home Alone 3
It's a Wonderful Binge
I'm Glad It's Christmas
Jack Frost
Santa Games
The Family Stone
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker
The Polar Express
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
How Do I Get the Hulu 99 Cents Per Month For a Year Deal?
New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up here for the Hulu (With Ads) plan for $.99/month for 12 months. After the first year, the monthly price is $7.99/mo if the subscription isn't cancelled.
When Does the Hulu 99 Cent Special End?
You have until Tuesday, November 28, to get one year of Hulu for less than $12. Sign up here.
How Much Does Hulu Cost?
The Hulu (With Ads) plan costs $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) for access to Hulu's ad-supported streaming library of movies and TV shows, while the Hulu (No Ads) plan costs $17.99/month without ad breaks. Eligible students can sign up for ad-supported Hulu for $1.99/month. Also available are the Disney Bundle Duo and Disney Bundle Trio plans:
- Disney Bundle Duo Basic: For $9.99/month, eligible subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads).
- Disney Bundle Duo Premium: For $19.99/month, subscribers can access Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads).
- This plan is only available for subscribers billed through Disney+
- Disney Bundle Trio Basic: For $14.99/month, subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).
- Disney Bundle Trio Premium: For $24.99/month, subscribers get Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).
- Legacy Disney Bundle: For $18.99/month, subscribers have access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Please note this plan is no longer available to purchase or switch into on Disney+ — existing subscribers will be able to keep their plan so long as they do not cancel or change it.