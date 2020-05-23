Halloween Director Reveals the Identity of Karen Strode's Father

✖

There were a few mysteries in the 2018 reboot/sequel of Halloween that have kept fans talking and theorizing in the years since, one of which was....who did Laurie Strode have a baby with to produce Judy Greer's character Karen Strode? Though Jamie Lee Curtis' character mentions multiple failed marriages in the movie, perhaps implying one of those men was the father, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering who had a branch on the family tree. Though many theorized it was the likes of the briefly named Ben Tramer from the 1978 original, director David Gordon Green has confirmed the news and it's probably not what you expect.

While taking part in the #HalloweenAtHome viewing party event on Twitter last Saturday, one fan asked the cast and creatives behind the film about Karen's father once again. Green responded: "Some dude Laurie met at a bar. She doesn't even remember his name." Unexpected, but in keeping with the broken version of Laurie seen in the film. Though perhaps a missed opportunity for a connection to the franchise at large.

Green, Curtis, and Greer will all return for the next film in the series, the upcoming Halloween Kills. The new sequel remains on the release schedule for an October 16 debut from Universal Pictures, but if the coronavirus pandemic has not reached a safe level for theaters to open up en masse then a delay is perhaps likely. A third film from Green, Halloween Ends, was previously scheduled to land in theaters on October 15, 2021 but it's unclear if it will make that release date in the end.

Some dude Laurie met at a bar. She doesn't even remember his name. #HalloweenAtHome https://t.co/WzsIhc5igB — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) May 16, 2020

Official plot details about the film are still unknown at this point, but one fo the writers of the sequel previously had high praise for the movie after seeing a rough cut.

"I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," co-writer Scott Teems said in a recent interview. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

At the end of March, producer Jason Blum teased that they were putting the final tweaks on the official trailer for the sequel. The video has still not arrived though, which perhaps could spell bad news for the planned release date of the film.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.