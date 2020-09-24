Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Video

✖

Fresh off the news that the CDC has advised against the traditional Trick or Treating at Halloween this year, the star of the film series named after the holiday has come out in support of alternative celebrations. Jamie Lee Curtis (star of Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween H20, and even Halloween) has made a post on Instagram about what's going on this year for the holiday with guidance for what families should consider, while also posting a funny behind-the-scenes moment from the making of the 2018 feature film. Check it out below and look for Curtis to return to the franchise that made her famous, and the season even spookier, next year.

As reported yesterday, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The CDC has advised that "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses" and breaks down various celebrations by risk level. "Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door," the guidance noted. You can check out the complete listing of high-risk activities here.

Trick or Treaters and Universal Pictures have their fingers crossed that things will be mostly back to normal by next year as the release of Halloween Kills has already been delayed a full year by the studio. Originally scheduled to debut this October, the sequel featuring Curtis will now be released on October 15, 2021. Its follow-up Halloween Ends is now scheduled to release on October 14, 2022. As expected, Curtis promises that the film is worth the wait, writing in a tweet this summer: "I’m as disappointed as you are . It is a masterpiece! It will be worth the WAIT!"

Director David Gordon Green and franchise co-creator John Carpenter penned an announcement letter that came with the delay reveal. The pair also confirmed that this extra year in their post-production time will allow them to do something that few horror films before them, and no entry in the Halloween franchise has done before, be optimized for an IMAX release.