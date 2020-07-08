Halloween Kills Delayed One Full Year

✖

Halloween Kills has officially delayed its theatrical release one full year. The decision was revealed by Halloween genius John Carpenter, who took a look at the theatrical landscape in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and elected to push the movie to the same time in 2021 as a means to avoid the film reaching a "compromised" theatrical run. Throughout much of 2020, theaters around the world have remained closed since March as the coronavirus pandemic prevents people from safely gathering in large groups. Halloween Kills will now arrive in theaters in October of 2021.

See Carpenter's full message about the decision to delay the film in his tweet below.

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

"We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is evan a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected," Carpenter wrote. "If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reeality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021. Its follow-up in the form of Halloween Ends is scheduled to release on October 14, 2022.

Carpenter also released the first teaser trailer for the movie.

Based on the teaser, it seems the film will pick up where the events of the recent Halloween continuation film left off.

"On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021," Carpenter revealed. "We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream, and creep their way under your skin. We're going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve. And preparation on Halloween Ends has begun as well."

The letter announcing the delay is signed by Carpenter and David Gordon Green.

