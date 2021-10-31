Marvel’s Eternals Stars Show Off Halloween Costumes From “Pre-Covid Celebration”

The Eternals are stepping out of the shadows and into Halloween. On Sunday, Gemma Chan and the cast of the Marvel Studios movie shared throwback photos to a Halloween party hosted by Angelina Jolie when filming Eternals in the Canary Islands. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, the epic spanning thousands of years stars Chan, Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, and Richard Madden as immortal super-powered beings who must regroup for the first time in centuries and save the planet. But first, they’re saving Halloween with throwback looks from their “pre-COVID celebration,” showing off costumes inspired by Pulp Fiction and Midsommar.

“No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe…Happy Halloween 👻🎃💀,” Ridloff, who plays super-fast superhero Makkari, wrote on Instagram.

The photos show Ridloff dressed in a costume inspired by Black Widow star Florence Pugh’s horror movie Midsommar and Jolie, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Ridloff as the fierce warrior Thena, wearing a giraffe onesie.

More photos shared on social media show Chan and Madden, who play centuries-long lovers Sersi and Ikaris in Eternals, posing together. Chan is dressed as Mia Wallace, the Uma Therman character from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

“It was a pre-COVID celebration. It was really fun,” Lia McHugh, who plays the eternally young Sprite, told Variety about the costumed get-together. Her co-star Kumail Nanjiani, also new to the MCU as the cosmic-powered Kingo, explained why he had to miss out on the “amazing costume party”:

“I did get an invite but I actually didn’t go because we were shooting on location, and I finished a couple of days before them, and [my wife] Emily [V. Gordon] was back in London, so I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party,” Nanjiani said.

The ensemble cast of Eternals includes Don lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Salma Hayek as the spiritual leader Ajak, and Kit Harington as their human ally Dane Whitman. Marvel’s Eternals opens only in theaters on November 5.