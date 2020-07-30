Original Halloween Headed to Drive-In Theaters

✖

Horror fans were disappointed to learn earlier this month that the upcoming Halloween Kills had been delayed to next year, but audiences will still have the opportunity to witness the terror of Michael Myers as the original 1978 Halloween is headed to drive-in theaters around the country in the coming months. The film has become a staple of the Halloween season, understandably, often earning repertory screenings in honor of the holiday, yet with most theaters around the world largely shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and with no end in sight to their restricted operation, these drive-in screenings will mark a unique opportunity for fans. Additionally, many of the screenings will be partnered with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. You can head to CineLife Entertainment for the latest details on screenings.

"Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures have partnered with CineLife Entertainment in order to bring Halloween to audiences safely during this time of pandemic, and drive-in theater owners seem excited to be booking it as the Halloween season is right around the corner," producer of 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills Ryan Freimann shared with HalloweenMovies.com.

In this original film, the villain, Michael Myers, has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star-making role for Jamie Lee Curtis. In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad breathed new life into the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (which is often ranked as one of the top films in the series), followed by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, both of which feature fan-favorite, Danielle Harris.

Fans can check out screenings of the film this week at Hummel’s Drive-In in Winchester, Indiana, in addition to EVO Entertainment locations in both San Antonio and Austin, Texas on July 31st. The film is also headed to Montana Drive-In in Nashville, Tennessee, Kane Family Drive-In in Buffalo, New York, Pleasant Valley Drive-In in New Haven, Connecticut, and Warwick Drive-In in Westtown, New York.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends lands on October 14, 2022.

