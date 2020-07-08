John Carpenter Calls Halloween Kills "Fun, Intense and Brutal"

✖

Fans remain anxious about the upcoming Halloween Kills sequel, a follow-up to the 2018 Halloween and the 1978 original that started it all. The film remains scheduled for release this October from Universal Pictures but uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and if movie theater will even be open remains a lingering question. A major bright spot has made its way online though as writer/director John Carpenter, who returns to compose the music for this film, has offered an update on the film's post-production progress and with a few buzzwords to perk ears up about the film's content

“The cut is done,” Carpenter revealed in an interview with IndieWire. “They’ll mix it in New York in the next week or so. Then it will be in the can. My work is all done. The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

This hype for the sequel will no doubt have fans once again asking where the trailer for the new movie by David Gordon Green is, but there's a good reason it hasn't been revealed as producer Jason Blum previously revealed.

“The reason [a trailer] hasn’t come out yet is because we don’t know what the world is going to look like in October," Blum revealed to Fandom. "Right now we’re still planning on releasing the movie in October but if there’s no way to release it [theatrically], then we’re not sure. So we’re not going to release the trailer until we really are very sure when people are going to get to see the movie. So that’s the holdup. But we have a great trailer and a great movie and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

Blum is right to be uncertain about movie theaters being open in the fall as studios have found themselves reevaluating their feature film release plans on a near weekly basis in recent days. Warner Bros. Pictures has had to delay Christopher Nolan's Tenet twice already as coronavirus cases spike and business go from being re-opened to closed once again.

In any event, when Halloween Kills eventually debuts it will be with Jamie Lee Curtis once again appearing as Laurie Strode, joined by her co-stars from the original film Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion, and Charles Cyphers as Haddonfield sheriff Leigh Brackett.

Halloween Kills is currently scheduled for an October 16th debut with Halloween Ends planned for an October 15, 2021 release, for now.

