Halloween Trilogy Gets Limited-Edition 4K Steelbook Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 1978, John Carpenter's Halloween saw masked killer Michael Myers stalk a teenage babysitter through the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois. 40 years later, director David Gordon Green reunited Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the Shape (James Jude Courtney) in the rebooted Halloween, a direct sequel set four decades after Carpenter's original horror classic. And on October 10th, the complete Halloween sequel trilogy — 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and 2022's Halloween Ends — comes home as a limited-edition 4K steelbook set available exclusively at Best Buy. See the just-revealed artwork below.



With less than 6,000 pieces made, each individually-numbered set includes a certificate of authenticity. The six-disc set collects all three films on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, housed in collectible steelbooks in slipbox packaging, and comes complete with a digital copy code.

The 4K Halloween Trilogy is now up for pre-order on Best Buy, priced at $77.99. Take a closer look at the steelbooks below:

Halloween (2018): Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Master of horror John Carpenter joins forces with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Split) for this follow up to Carpenter's 1978 classic.

Halloween Kills (2021): The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Michael manages to free himself from Laurie Strode's trap to resume his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights for her life from injuries from her last encounter with Michael, she inspires her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The vigilante mob then sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

Halloween Ends (2022): The most acclaimed and revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers. Michael hasn't been seen for four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson and has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited with a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael unlike any ever captured on screen. Only one of them will survive.

Also on the way is the Halloween H20: 20 Years Later – 25th Anniversary 4K steelbook, set for release on September 26th.