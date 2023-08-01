Halloween H20 Getting 4K Ultra HD Release for 25th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in 1998, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later was released in theaters and marked for a seminal entry into the beloved Halloween franchise for a number of reasons. As the title implies, the film marked the 20th anniversary of the original Halloween, with the sequel also bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for the first time since 1981's Halloween II, allowing the film to serve as somewhat of a reset of the whole franchise. In honor of Halloween H20's 25th anniversary, the sequel is getting a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook release, which is set to hit shelves as a limited edition on September 26th.

Per press release, "Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis returned as Laurie Strode in 1998 for a terrifying reunion with Michael Myers, 20 years after the original Halloween. Now the dean of a Northern California private school with an assumed name, Laurie must face the horrifying events of her past as the life of her own son hangs in the balance.

"Directed by Steve Miner and written by Debra Hill, John Carpenter, and Robert Zappia, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later features a sensational supporting cast, including Josh Hartnett (in his feature film debut), Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adam Arkin, LL Cool J, and horror icon (and mother of Jamie Lee Curtis) Janet Leigh. Leigh was of course famous for her starring role in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later makes multiple allusions to the classic thriller.

"The Limited-Edition 25th-Anniversary 4K Ultra HD SteelBook features the remastered film in stunning 4K Ultra HD and access to a Digital copy of the film. Presented with haunting original artwork, this collectible SteelBook is a perfect addition to any horror fan's collection."

Halloween H20 marked a shift for the franchise in various ways. Outside of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the series had a continuous narrative, which shifted focus from Laurie Strode in the franchise's fourth, fifth, and sixth installments. Halloween H20 was initially set to mark original director John Carpenter's return to the franchise, which enticed Curtis to reprise her role, before those talks fell apart. The movie ignored the events of its three predecessors, marking the first of many times the long-running narrative retconned what came before it.

While Curtis' Laurie Strode was a significant component of the sequel, the success of teen-oriented horror films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer in the years leading up to Halloween H20 saw the narrative focus more on a younger cast. In this sense, the sequel also served as many horror fans of a new generation's first exposure to Michael Myers.

The Halloween H20: 20 Years Later hits 4K Ultra HD SteelBook hits shelves on September 26th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

