Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning Broadway smash-hit Hamilton will finally be made available to the masses. A movie-style recording of the Hamilton stage play, featuring Miranda and the original cast, will air on streaming this Friday, and below we have all the details you need to know about where, when, and how to watch it. If you've somehow missed the boat on this, Hamilton is hip-hop-infused recreation of US history - specifically the story of how Alexander Hamilton became one of the nation's founding fathers. The play earned massive acclaim for its soundtrack and unique recreation of history with black and Latino actors - and now we can all enjoy it from the safety of home!

What Is Hamilton?

"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way." --Walt Disney Studios

What is the Hamilton Live-Performance Release Date?

The live movie-style recording of Hamilton was scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. The idea was to give the stage performance ample time to run before the movie's release - but the coronavirus pandemic changed all that. With Broadway now closed through the end of 2020, and movie theaters struggling to re-open, Miranda and Disney decided to give the performing arts a boost, by releasing Hamilton early on streaming. Hamilton is now set to release on Disney+ on July 3rd. That is (of course) perfect timing for the July 4th holiday. No doubt, millions of Americans will be looking to celebrate the nation's Independence by watching the most famous performance of its history, right now.

(Photo: Hamilton)

Where Can I Watch Hamilton Online?

Hamilton will be released exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service, which is accessible through TV, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and mobile/tablet apps.

Where Can I Download Hamilton Online?

Disney+ allows for digital downloads of many of its movies and TV shows, so that option should be available, as well.

How Much Does it Cost to Watch Hamilton Online?

The only cost to watch Hamilton is the price of a Disney+ subscription. If you already have a DIsney+ subscription, it is free to watch as part of your subscription package.

NOTE: Hamilton will NOT be available to people using the Disney+ trial subscription. It will only be available to full subscribers.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

Here are the various tiers of Disney+ subscription plans:

Month-to-month Disney Plus subscription ($6.99 per month)

Annual Disney Plus subscription ($69.99 per year) = monthly price of $5.83.

Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN Plus bundle ($12.99 per month) = $5 in monthly savings for this bundle that is normally $18.

