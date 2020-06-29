Disney+ Announces Huge Summer Movie Release Schedule Including Marvel, Star Wars and Disney

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended the film industry as we know it, with theaters largely still being shut down due to social distancing requirements. As a result, movie buffs are having to seek out content on streaming services and video on demand -- and it looks like Disney+ is teeing up to be a formidable force in that. On Monday, the streaming service announced their "Summer Movie Nights" schedule, a lineup of buzz-worthy content that is headed to the streaming service in the coming months. The schedule, which currently stretches into early September, will see at least one blockbuster movie from Disney's umbrella hit the service every Friday. The "Summer Movie Nights" block will begin with this Friday's debut of Hamilton, a filmed version of the iconic and award-winning original Broadway production. As the weeks go on, it will, unsurprisingly, include some of Disney's biggest properties, including Star Wars and Marvel. Keep scrolling to check out the entire line-up for Disney+'s "Summer Movie Nights".

Friday, July 3th - Hamilton (Photo: Hamilton) An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Friday, July 3rd - The Mighty Ducks Emilio Estevez portrays a hotshot trial attorney who gets a unique community service assignment: coaching a hapless group of pee wee hockey players. Can he turn the worst team in the league into champs and face his personal demons along the way?

Friday, July 10th - X-Men: Days of Future Past The unstoppable characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves in an epic struggle to change the past and save our future.

Friday, July 10th - Solo: A Star Wars Story Through a series of daring escapades, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca in an epic adventure directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan & Lawrence Kasdan.

Friday, July 17th - X-Men: Apocalypse Apocalypse, the most powerful mutant in the universe, tries to destroy all of mankind. To save humanity, Professor X leads the X-Men in a showdown that will determine the fate of the world.

Friday, July 24th - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar and a crew of deadly ghosts who escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...notably him.

Friday, July 31st - Incredibles 2 (Photo: Disney Pixar) Helen is called on to help bring Supers back, and Bob must juggle the daily heroics of home life. But when a new villain arises with a sinister plot, the Parrs meet the challenge together!

Friday, August 7th - X-Men The X-Men, a group of mutants with extraordinary powers, wage a fight against both intolerance, and a fellow band of radical mutants intent on exterminating the human race.

Friday, August 7th - The Peanuts Movie Snoopy, the world's most lovable beagle and flying ace takes to the skies to pursue his arch-nemesis The Red Baron, while his best pal, Charlie Brown, begins his own epic quest.

Friday, August 14th - Ant-Man and the Wasp (Photo: Marvel Studios) As he struggles to balance his home life and Super Hero duties, Scott Lang finds he must suit up as Ant-Man again, joining the Wasp on an urgent mission to uncover secrets from the past.

Friday, August 14th - The Greatest Showman Hugh Jackman stars in this bold and original musical - inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum - celebrating the birth of show business and dreams coming to life.

Friday, August 21st - Beauty and the Beast (2017) The story and characters you love come to life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, a cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told.

Friday, August 28th - Fantastic Four (2005) Transformed into superheroes after surviving a disaster in space, The Fantastic Four struggle to reconcile their powers, responsibilities and relationships as a dysfunctional family. Overcoming their personal conflicts, they finally join forces to defeat Dr. Doom, the malevolent, metallic embodiment of their treacherous former patron.

Friday, August 28th - Alice Through the Looking Glass When Alice comes across a magical looking glass and returns to the fantastical realm of Underland, she discovers that her friend the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) has lost his Muchness and embarks on a perilous race to save him before time runs out.