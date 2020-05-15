Hamilton: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hit Musical Premiering Early on Disney+ in July

Don’t throw away your shot to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, and the rest all planning to reprise their roles for Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming release. While the recording of the hit musical was originally meant to hit theaters later this year, Miranda and producers Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail are now set to release Hamilton on the Disney+ streaming service later this summer. That’s right, you can see the room where it happened when Hamilton skips theaters and hits Disney+ on July 3rd.

This version of Hamilton isn’t just a single camera recording of the original Broadway cast, but rather a form of “live capture” that sends cameras all around the stage in order to grant audiences access to every intimate moment. The process is described as taking the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming to create a whole new way to view Hamilton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broady in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Are you excited to see the original Broadway recording of Hamilton on Disney+ this summer? Let us know!

Cover photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic