Harold and Kumar 4 Gets New Update From Kal Penn (Exclusive)

Harold and Kumar haven't been on an adventure together in over a decade, but that could be changing in the not-too-distant future. Kal Penn, who starred in all three Harold & Kumar films with John Cho, is adamant that a fourth installment of the franchise could happen at some point, especially since everyone involved wants to get the band back together. Right now, it seems like only a matter scheduling, getting everyone available at the same time.

Penn recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, and the subject of the holidays led the conversation to Harold & Kumar. The actor gave an update on what the friends might be up to, before revealing that something new may or may not be in the works.

"Well, if it's Christmas-wise they've probably smoked a little bit, maybe eating some turkey and Brussels sprouts. You know, doing their thing. But they also had kids in the third one, right? So they're probably doing it the way that only they do," Penn said. "I hesitate even answering that question because all of us want to do a fourth movie, we just need to figure out the right timing. You've got the 20-year anniversary coming up, so maybe we can figure out something by then."

Penn has been hopeful about Harold & Kumar 4 for quite a while now, especially given the recent success of franchise creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who co-created Netflix's Cobra Kai. Back in 2020, Penn said that he and Cho text about making a fourth film all the time.

"We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time," Penn told Variety. "Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise — we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing."

